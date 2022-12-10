Soccer World Reacts To Video Of Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo

After the conclusion of what's been an incredibly difficult 2022 World Cup for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old team captain was visibly shaken as he walked off the pitch following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Morocco.

Playing in what will most likely be his final World Cup, Ronaldo couldn't hold back tears as he made his way back to the locker room.

The soccer world reacted to his emotion on Twitter.

"He'll be crying until that $200 [million] check hits the bank account next season," a fan replied.

"Not you Cris," another commented.

"Hang this in the Louvre," another tweeted.

"Head up legend, no one can tar the inspiration that you have instilled in millions if not billions."

"GOODBYE."

"How do I put a Twitter video on repeat," another user asked.

"This hurts man. Childhood fading away."

"The fact we wont see one of the GOATS play another world cup," a heartbroken fan said.

The end of an era for a nation?