Soccer World Stunned By Croatia's Late Equalizer vs. Brazil

In the 106th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal match, Neymar scored the first goal of the game to seemingly give Brazil the win over Croatia. But the 2018 World Cup finalists weren't ready to go away with a whimper.

In the 117th minute, Croatia midfielder Bruno Petkovic shocked the world with an equalizing goal with a deflected shot that slipped past Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson into the back of the net.

With that goal from Petkovic, Croatia were able to force the game into penalties. Then on penalties, Croatia won yet another penalty shootout to get through to the semifinals for the second year in a row.

The soccer world has been going wild ever since Petkovic scored. Many are praising them for never giving up even after Neymar's goal:

Croatia were the Cinderella story of the 2018 FIFA World Cup but had a difficult group to overcome just to get to the knockout stage. They were held scoreless in draws against Morocco and Belgium but got three points from a dominating 4-1 win over Canada.

In the first knockout round, Croatia went to penalty kicks against Japan and won 3-1 thanks to three penalty kick saves from Dominik Livakovic.

Croatia proved once again that they're a team that nobody can count out.

Next week, either Argentina or the Netherlands will have to try and figure them out.