Soccer Worlds Reacts To Wild Argentina-Netherlands Game

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 9: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates during the World Cup match between Holland v Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022 in Doha Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Friday's World Cup quarterfinal matchup between Argentina and Netherlands was the game of the tournament so far.

This win-or-go-home matchup had everything: star power, conflict, yellow cards, incredible goals, a late-game equalizer and a thrilling overtime period.

The closely-contested game was decided by a penalty kick shootout — a shootout that Argentina won 4-3.

The soccer world took to Twitter to react to this electric match.

"One of the craziest games I've ever seen..." one fan wrote.

"This is a WILD day at the #FIFAWorldCup," another said.

"This game is on drugs," another added.

"I’m not a huge soccer fan, but this Argentina v Netherlands World Cup semifinal is the best sports game I’ve seen in my life. It’s intense!!" another wrote.

Argentina went up 2-0 in regulation before conceding two late goals to force extra time. After a scoreless overtime period, the South American squad got the job done in penalties.

With this thrilling victory, Argentina move on to a semifinal match against Croatia.