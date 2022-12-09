Soccer Worlds Reacts To Wild Argentina-Netherlands Game
Friday's World Cup quarterfinal matchup between Argentina and Netherlands was the game of the tournament so far.
This win-or-go-home matchup had everything: star power, conflict, yellow cards, incredible goals, a late-game equalizer and a thrilling overtime period.
The closely-contested game was decided by a penalty kick shootout — a shootout that Argentina won 4-3.
The soccer world took to Twitter to react to this electric match.
"One of the craziest games I've ever seen..." one fan wrote.
"This is a WILD day at the #FIFAWorldCup," another said.
"This game is on drugs," another added.
"I’m not a huge soccer fan, but this Argentina v Netherlands World Cup semifinal is the best sports game I’ve seen in my life. It’s intense!!" another wrote.
Argentina went up 2-0 in regulation before conceding two late goals to force extra time. After a scoreless overtime period, the South American squad got the job done in penalties.
With this thrilling victory, Argentina move on to a semifinal match against Croatia.