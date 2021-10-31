The Spun

Look: NFL Field Appears To Be In Awful Shape Today

A general view of the Chicago Bears stadium.CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It’s been a frustrating season for the Chicago Bears, who have struggled mightily on offense throughout the regular season.

It’s apparently been a tough couple of weeks for the Soldier Field turf, too.

The Bears are hosting the San Francisco 49ers in Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Soldier Field, which uses a natural grass turf, appears to be in rough shape.

“The Soldier Field turf is in horrible shape today. There’s barely grass in-between the hashes from the 35-to-45 on the South end,” Bears insider Adam Hoge tweeted.

Other fans have noticed, as well.

“Is soldier field ever going to look like it isn’t in the midst of a 12-year drought on a high school campus where the kids whip donuts on it?” one fan asked.

The actual field at Soldier field looks exceptionally terrible today lol,” another fan tweeted.

I don’t blame the bears for wanting to leave Soldier Field. That field looks worse than the field my daughter’s HS soccer team practices on,” one fan wrote.

It seems to be affecting the play, too.

Here’s an overall look at the field. You can tell that the turf is pretty worn down.

The Bears, meanwhile, are leading the 49ers, 3-0.

