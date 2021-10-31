The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The State Of Soldier Field

A general view of the Chicago Bears NFL stadium.CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: A general view of Soldier Field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Today's game is expected to be one of the coldest games ever played at Soldier Field. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

Soldier Field is one of a few NFL stadiums that still uses a natural grass turf. Unfortunately, the fall weather appears to have taken a toll on the Chicago Bears’ home field as of late.

The Soldier Field turf appears to be in non-pristine condition on Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Bears are hosting the San Francisco 49ers. Many fans and analysts have taken to social media to address the rough-looking field.

It doesn’t look great.

As you can see, the field appears to be pretty worn down, especially in the middle of the turf.

Some people have calendars. Some follow the position of the sun. Me? I keep track of the seasons by measuring how shitty the Soldier Field turf is. Today’s Halloween,” Tom Fornelli joked. 

The Soldier Field turf is in horrible shape today. There’s barely grass in-between the hashes from the 35-to-45 on the South end,” Adam Hoge added.

Jaylon Johnson slipped in the hole on that long run by the 49ers. Soldier Field turf looks awful today,” Adam Jahns added.

Chicago’s Soldier Field turf has faced major criticism over the years.

“The field is terrible,” Alshon Jeffery said, via NJ.com. “I definitely remember that. But at the same time, it’s football, man … when I was there we always used to tell the equipment manager that you gotta change the field, get the field better. I’m not disrespecting them. I’m just saying: It’s terrible.”

Perhaps the Bears will go with an artificial turf if they move to a new stadium in the coming years.

