Son Of Former NBA Player Is No. 1 Overall Recruit In 2023

For those of us who grew up watching the NBA in the 1980s, 90s and even 2000s, it’s becoming more and more common to see the sons of former pros getting recruited.

Bronny James, the son of legendary NBA star LeBron James, is a sophomore in high school and one of the top players in his class. He’s currently the No. 30 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports, and he has offers from some major schools.

The son of a former NBA player is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class, though.

Dajuan Wagner Jr., a five-star point guard out of Camden, New Jersey, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. He’s the son of former NBA player and top high school star DaJuan Wagner.

In a class of 2023 loaded with starry names, Dajuan Wagner Jr. keeps his No. 1 spot in the latest update.

From 247Sports:

Now pushing 6-foot-4, DJ is part of basketball royalty at Camden (N.J.) High. His grandfather Milt played at Camden and was a McDonald’s All-American before moving on to Louisville and the NBA. His father Dajuan played at Camden and was a McDonald’s All-American before moving on to Memphis and the NBA. While he’s just nearing the end of his sophomore season, Wagner’s skill, size, scoring ability all say that he’s on the way to reaching the same heights and that he could be the very best of an incredibly talented family.

Wagner’s father was a top high school star who played at Memphis. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. DaJuan Wagner played in the NBA from 2002-06.

Kentucky is currently projected as the favorite to land the No. 1 recruit.