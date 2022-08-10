Son Of Ex-NBA Star Joining Bronny James' High School Team

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sierra Canyon's basketball team won't be lacking star power next season, that's for sure.

Earlier this week, Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported that Penny Hardaway's son, Ashton Hardaway, has enrolled at Sierra Canyon.

Hardaway played for Duncanville last season. If he joins Sierra Canyon's team, he'll be one of four sons of NBA players on the roster.

Sierra Canyon already has LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, on the roster. Justin Pippen, the youngest son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, is also on the team.

A team featuring mostly Sierra Canyon players will compete in exhibition games in London, Paris and Rome fairly soon, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hardaway is expected to be on the roster.

Hardaway, a three-star recruit, averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season.

Of course, Bronny James is the biggest name on Sierra Canyon's roster. He's listed as the No. 43 overall recruit and No. 7 shooting guard in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.