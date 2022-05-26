Son Of Former Alabama Quarterback Announces Basketball Commitment

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at on October 24, 2009 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The son of former Alabama quarterback John David Phillips has announced his college commitment decision.

Cade Phillips didn't chose the Crimson Tide. In fact, he didn't even chose game of football.

The four-star forward announced his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program on Thursday.

Heading into his senior season at Jacksonville High School in Alabama, Phillips is the No. 14-ranked power forward recruit in the 2023 class. He's the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Alabama, per 247Sports. He had offers and interest from several other Power Five programs, including the Crimson Tide.

Phillips has deep family ties to Alabama. In addition to his father, his uncle, Brodie Croyle, also played quarterback in Tuscaloosa before going on to the NFL. His mother, Reagan Croyle Phillips, played basketball for the Tide. His grandfather, John Croyle, played football for legendary coach Bear Bryant.

The commitment of Phillips gives the Volunteers the nation's No. 18 recruiting class in 2023, per 247Sports. Alabama has the No. 3 overall class heading into this coming college basketball season.