Son Of Former Buccaneers Star Trying Out For Team This Weekend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of players trying out for training camp spots at their rookie minicamp this weekend. Among them is the son of one of their all-time greats.

According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, former Florida State linebacker DeCalon Brooks will be a tryout player for the team this weekend. Brooks is the son of Hall of Fame linebacker and Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks.

In four seasons at FSU, DeCalon Brooks had 71 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also had four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Brooks went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. His lack of production over the final two years of his college career likely played a big role in that.

DeCalon Brooks' father Derrick Brooks was one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history.

Like DeCalon, Derrick was an FSU star. But he wound up going in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over the next 14 years, he would give opposing offenses nightmares.

Derrick Brooks made 11 Pro Bowl appearances and was a nine-time All-Pro during his NFL career. He earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2002, leading the Bucs to their first Super Bowl win in the process.

Will DeCalon Brooks make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster?