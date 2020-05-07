Keagan Johnson is a three-star wide receiver out of Nebraska in the 2021 recruiting class. The Bellevue, Neb. native is the son of former Huskers wideout Clester Johnson, who won two national titles playing for Tom Osborne.

It seemed like a lock that Keagan Johnson would follow in his father’s footsteps and play at Nebraska. The 2021 recruit committed to Iowa today, though.

Keagan Johnson had a brutally honest comment on Nebraska when detailing his commitment to Iowa today.

“At the end of the day times have changed. No knock on Nebraska’s program but it’s not the same as when (Clester) played,” Keagan told the Omaha World-Herald. “He’s always been open-minded, and I am blessed that I can start my own legacy and I don’t have to follow his footsteps. He has always preached that to me.”

Husker legacy recruit Keagan Johnson commits to Iowa. Mentions program stability was a big factor. “At the end of the day times have changed. No knock on Nebraska's program but it's not the same as when (Clester) played.” From @MikeSautterOWH https://t.co/GAooLUlgRP — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) May 6, 2020

Clester Johnson is 100 percent behind his son’s decision.

“I’m here to support YOUR journey to the next level- family and friends support you 100% now let’s go to work!!!” he wrote.

Introducing @_keaganj in case you didn’t know!! congratulations I’m here to support YOUR journey to the next level- family and friends support you 100% now let’s go to work!!! #Swarm21 pic.twitter.com/hktcK5R5SN — Clester Johnson I (@Tresvantstreet) May 6, 2020

Clester Johnson played at Nebraska from 1993-95. He caught 34 passes for 556 yards and five touchdowns. Nebraska won the national title in 1994 and ’95.

Keagan Johnson, meanwhile, becomes the 15th commitment of Iowa’s 2021 class that is now ranked No. 6 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten by 247Sports.