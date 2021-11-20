Son Of Former Kentucky Star Announces Commitment To Wildcats

Reed Sheppard followed in both his mother and father’s footsteps and has committed to Kentucky.

He announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Saturday morning as both Jeff & Stacey Sheppard played basketball at the school as well.

I rock Kentucky blue.. pic.twitter.com/cQOx6lqTdq — reed sheppard (@reed_sheppard) November 20, 2021

Sheppard is considered a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and the top-ranked player in his home state (Kentucky). He’s also ranked as the fifth-best combo guard in the country and the 22nd best recruit, regardless of position, per 247Sports Composite.

All of the crystal balls had Sheppard landing with the Wildcats. They first started to come in during mid-July and then the dagger came on Monday when Travis Branham put his in with an “eight” confidence level.

He was pursued by multiple other top schools, including Arizona State, Clemson, High Point, Indiana, Louisville, Ohio State, Virginia, Wisconsin, etc.

This was Kentucky’s first official commitment for the 2023 class.

He’ll look to help bring a National Championship back to Lexington as the Wildcats haven’t won since 2012.

This year though, they’re off to a 3-1 start and are the No. 13 team in the country. Their next game is against Albany next Monday at 7 p.m. ET.