Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old.

Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news.

"Sending condolences to Ray Knight on the loss of his son Brooks who passed away yesterday at the age of 42," a statement read. "No parent should have to bury their child. All of Ray's 1986 Mets teammates were heartbroken with the news. He was one of the staples of that championship team on the field and in the clubhouse. I can't imagine what he is going through now. Brooks left two daughters. He will be buried tomorrow in Albany, Georgia. All of us are thinking of you, Ray, Ray."

Knight died at the Miller County Hospital on Jun. 10 and a funeral will be held for him on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

He played football and baseball in high school before getting his college degree from Darton.

We send our condolences to the Knight family during this difficult time.