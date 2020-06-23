Son Of Former NASCAR Star Writes Disturbing Bubba Wallace Comment

The son of a former NASCAR star has apologized for his disturbing comment about Bubba Wallace that was seen on Facebook.

Dustin Skinner, the son of former NASCAR star Mike Skinner, reportedly had a troubling Facebook comment in the wake of a noose being found in Wallace’s garage stall.

“Frankly I wish they would’ve tied [the noose] to [Wallace] and drug him around the pits because he has single handedly destroyed what I grew up watching and cared about for 30 years now,” the post reportedly said, per Sporting News.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series, has been the driving force behind the banning of the Confederate flag at all races and events. In an apparent response to that, a noose was reportedly found in his garage stall on Sunday.

Dustin Skinner, who competed in one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in 2008, has apologized for what he said.

“I love everyone this was not about race at all,” Skinner wrote. “I disagree with what [Wallace] is doing, but it was stupidly foolish for me to say what I said and I truly regret every bit of it. If there was a way to take last night back I would. All I can do is say I’m sorry. I love everyone and wish the world to pull back together and us all find a positive way to agree or disagree.”

Dustin’s father, Mike Skinner, was a longtime NASCAR driver. He had 39 top 10 finishes over the course of his career.

Mike Skinner released a statement on Twitter.

NASCAR held the GEICO 500 on Monday and the sport’s community came together for Wallace. The sport’s drivers helped push Wallace’s car to the start line before the race began.

The investigation into the noose is ongoing.