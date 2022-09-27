Son Of Former Patriots Legend Working Out For Team

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots hosted the son of a former star wide receiver on Tuesday afternoon.

Thaddeus Moss, the son of legendary wide receiver Randy Moss, worked out for the team this week. New England never has a shortage of tight ends, so he has stiff competition.

"The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss said.

Thaddeus Moss went undrafted in 2020 after a solid career with the LSU Tigers. He spent his rookie year with the Washington Commanders before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Unfortunately, he was released by the Bengals before the start of the 2022 season. Now he has a chance to play for the same team as his father.

Randy Moss spent three full seasons with the Patriots where he and Tom Brady were arguably the most lethal quarterback-wide receiver duo in the league.