Son Of Former Star NFL Running Back Announces Commitment

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: A detailed view of the helmets of the Clemson Tigers before their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Clemson just got a big-time commitment on Monday.

The Tigers got a commitment from four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, who's the son of former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson.

Anderson is one of the best recruits in the country. He's the No. 17 player in his home state (Georgia) and the No. 11 linebacker in the nation, per 247Sports Composite.

He's also the No. 173 overall recruit, regardless of position.

Prior to committing to Clemson, Anderson had interest from numerous other programs, including Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Washington, Michigan State, and Miami.

His father played for the Falcons from 1994-2001. During that time, he accumulated 5,336 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns off 1,329 carries.

Clemson currently has the 10th best recruiting class in the country for 2023.