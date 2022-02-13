Son Of Legendary NASCAR Hall Of Famer Has Died

The son of a legendary, trailblazing former NASCAR driver passed away earlier this week.

Wendell Scott Jr., the son of former Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott, died this week. Tributes have been pouring in for the iconic NASCAR figure.

The son of the legendary NASCAR driver was a key part of his dad’s team.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Wendell Scott Jr., the son of Wendell Scott Sr., and Mary Scott. We loved brother dearly and will miss him terribly. The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this challenging time,” his family wrote.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is heartbroken.

“Damn. gonna miss the texts after every race from the big bro!

Meet Jr in 2008 at Franklin county Speedway, he made a lot happen for me thru my career!

May one of the best rest easy! Love you bro,” he wrote.

NASCAR released a statement, as well.

“From his younger days working on his father’s race car, Wendell Scott Jr.’s passion for racing helped lift his father to the pinnacle of our sport. When his time as a competitor concluded, Wendell dedicated his life to preserving – and growing – his father’s rich legacy. NASCAR is saddened to learn of his passing, and extends its deepest condolences to the entire Scott family during this difficult time.”