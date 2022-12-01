Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 02: ESPN personality Ray Lewis watches warmups before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium on November 2, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career.

Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.

Lewis reeled in six catches for 65 yards and one touchdown during his 2022 senior season.

Lewis will no doubt be one of the many college football players who enter their name into the increasingly-popular NCAA transfer portal this year.