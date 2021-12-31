Son Of Legendary NHL Player Was Almost Kidnapped

The son of former San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau was nearly kidnapped this week, the boy’s mother revealed on Twitter.

Marleau’s wife Christina did not say where the incident happened, but shared on Twitter on Wednesday that her and Patrick’s son Brody was almost taken from the pool area of the hotel they were staying at. Fortunately, a family from Louisiana intervened.

“Our son was almost kidnapped tonight. And I need to thank the Headlam family from Louisiana, the mom Jessica and dad saved Brody from a couple who was following him,” Christina Marleau wrote. “Brody had gone down to the hotel pool to grab his sunglasses he had forgot. A woman started to follow him around, asking hi questions, getting closer and closer. She was soon reaching out for him, trying to get him to go with her and her partner. Another family saw this happening and saved him. I owe them a thank you I can not even describe.”

Hotel security and law enforcement were notified of the alleged attempted kidnapping, and Christina said security footage was being reviewed.

Thank you to everyone that reached out. I shared this because

A) it happened so quickly B) Brody is very aware of his surroundings, knows what to watch for but still targeted

C) a woman was the aggressor

but mostly because of the Good Samaritans that intervened

We are lucky — Christina Marleau (@c_marleau) December 30, 2021

Thank God this situation did not have a different outcome. Tremendous job by the Headlams’ to prevent a potential tragedy.

Patrick Marleau, 42, is currently a free agent. The second overall pick of the 1997 NHL Draft, he is the all-time leader in games played with 1,779 appearances.

The 6-foot-2 forward owns 566 career goals and 1,197 career points.