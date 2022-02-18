Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps.

Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club.

“The Newfoundland Growlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that the club has named Patrick Ewing Jr. Head Coach and General Manager for its inaugural 2022 season,” the basketball club announced.

BREAKING: @Growlersbball have named Patrick Ewing Jr. as the franchise’s first Head Coach & GM. Ewing Jr. joins with high level coaching and playing experience in the @nba, @nbagleague, internationally, and in the #CEBL. 🔗: https://t.co/8Ji0NqnGX9#OurGame pic.twitter.com/yLtDVAPgZR — CEBL (@CEBLeague) February 18, 2022

Patrick Ewing Jr. is no stranger to the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Last year he worked as an assistant for the Ottawa BlackJacks.

He’ll now take the next big step in his career: becoming a head coach. Ewing Jr. will be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers next season.

The son of the NBA legend is clearly excited about the opportunity.

“I’m excited for this next opportunity in my coaching career, particularly getting to stay within the CEBL and join an organization that matches my ambitions in the Newfoundland Growlers,” Ewing Jr. said, via the CEBL website. “The passionate basketball fanbase in Newfoundland is desperate for a competitive, entertaining team to cheer for, and I’m ready to take on the challenge as general manager and head coach in providing just that. I can’t wait to get started.”

A successful run coaching basketball in Canada could one day translate to a career at the college or professional level here in the States.