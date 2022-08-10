Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March.

Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court.

Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He apparently had a blood alcohol concentration of .153, which is double the legal limit.

The wildcats wide receiver was sentenced to four days of house arrest and was ordered to pay a $200 fine with $568 of court costs.

Lewis played in six games for the Wildcats last season, totaling two catches for four yards and one pun return for 12 yards.

This coming season will be his final season in Lexington (if he doesn't get suspended by the program).

He previously played at Central Florida (2018) and Florida Atlantic (2019) before transferring to Kentucky.