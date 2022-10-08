Son Of NFL Legend Suiting Up For Michigan State Today

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Helmets of the Michigan State Spartans during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

A son of one of the best tight ends in NFL history is active for Michigan State's big home game vs. Ohio State on Saturday.

Per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, "Freshman WR Antonio Gates Jr. dressed for the first time this season for MSU."

Gates carries the namesake of longtime Chargers tight end, Antonio Gates, who helped revolutionize the tight end position in the NFL alongside Tony Gonzalez.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first team All-Pro, Gates applied his Kent State basketball skills to the gridiron on his way to a an illustrious 16-year career and the all-time mark for touchdown catches by a TE.

His son appears to be taking part in the family business as a true freshmen at Michigan State after a four-star career at local Forson High School.

Coming out, Gates was viewed as a top-40 WR in the country. Maybe he'll flash some of that ability against the Buckeyes come 4 PM ET.