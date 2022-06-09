Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Hoping For Scholarship Offer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Landon Pace isn't running away from his father's legacy.

Before embarking on a Hall of Fame career with the Rams, Orlando Pace was an impenetrable force for the Ohio State Buckeyes. One of the most dominant offensive linemen in college football history finished fourth in the 1996 Heisman Trophy voting and made "pancake" a ubiquitous term for crushing blocks.

His son is a tight end finishing his freshman year at St. Louis University High School. Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Landon attended Ohio State's high school camp on Tuesday.

The younger Pace said he'd love to one day receive an offer to play for the Buckeyes.

“That'd be awesome to me. That’d mean the world,” Pace said. “That'd be great.”

Pace's older brother, Jalen, is beginning his second season at Ohio State after joining as a walk-on linebacker last year. Landon, who has received offers from Boston College, Connecticut, and West Virginia, called it "a blessing" to work out in Columbus after growing up watching Ohio State.

Landon said his father has taken a hands-off role in his recruiting since "he's not a big tech guy."

“He has a big impact on my career,” Landon said. “He always teaches me certain stuff. So it’s always a blessing to have him as a father.”

Pace has three more years to earn and consider scholarship offers. Yet Ohio State appears to currently sit near or atop his wish list.