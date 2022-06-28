Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle.

On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater.

A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated in Ohio State's third high school football camp earlier this month, and did some field work with Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

Speaking on his relationship with OSU's OC, Pace said, “We have a pretty good bond right now. It's only gonna get stronger from here. He really cares about the athlete or the football player. So I really like that about him.”

When asked about what Ohio State football means to him, Pace explained, “It means a lot to me. Growing up here going to games like that, so just to be out here and to compete is a blessing.”

And as far as an offer: "That'd be awesome ... That’d mean the world. That'd be great.”

Pace currently holds offers from the Ohio State, UConn, Missouri and West Virginia.