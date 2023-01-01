Sonny Dykes Reveals Who He Thought Of During TCU's Win

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The late Mike Leach was there for many of the most pivotal steps in Sonny Dykes' coaching career.

Dykes began his CFB journey in the mid-to-late 90s as a graduate assistant with the Kentucky Wildcats, where Leach served as the team's offensive coordinator and QBs coach. He'd later reunite with Leach in both 2000 and 2006.

So you can imagine that Leach was on his mind as he saw the clock tick down towards TCU's 51-45 semifinal win on Saturday. Something that Dyke touched on in the postgame press conference:

You put so much in, you get a little emotional sometimes. There was a time there prior to [us] taking a knee where I thought about my dad, thought about Coach Leach. Its pretty special when you win one of these games and you certainly wish you could share it with them. You feel their presence... you really do. It was an old-fashioned shootout and something he would’ve gotten a kick out of, for sure.

Definitely a performance that would've made Mike Leach proud.