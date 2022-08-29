Sony Michel Being Released: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In one of the most high-profile moves of these final roster cuts ahead of the 2022 NFL regular season, former first-round pick Sony Michel is getting released.

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced the release of Michel after just three months with the team. Michel joined the Dolphins in May after becoming a free agent at the end of the 2021 season.

The former No. 31 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft will now be looking for his fourth NFL team in the past two years. It's interesting to note that Michel's release comes one year almost to the day after being traded from the New England Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL fans feel sorry for Michel on Twitter. Some feel that he would be a good fit for a variety of teams and are already proposing potential next destinations:

Coming out of Georgia in 2018, Sony Michel rushed for a team-leading 931 yards and six touchdowns for the New England Patriots as a rookie. He was dominant in the playoffs that year, rushing 71 times for 336 yards and six touchdowns as the Patriots won the Super Bowl that year.

But in the seasons that followed, Michel struggled to build off of that success.

Sadly, a combination of injuries and COVID-19 limited him to just half a season in 2020, and the following offseason he was traded. But he went to the Rams, where he enjoyed a small resurgence, playing all 17 games en route to a Super Bowl LVI win.

Will Sony Michel find a new team for the 2022 NFL season?