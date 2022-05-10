Sony Michel Signs With Dolphins: NFL World Reacts

The Miami Dolphins added yet another running back to their suddenly crowded depth chart by signing Sony Michel.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are bringing the former New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams rusher back to the AFC East.

Rapoport called the Florida native "another fascinating weapon" for "an offense that has proven to showcase backs."

However, Michel isn't Miami's first offseason backfield acquisition. The Dolphins also signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, who will join a roster still featuring Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

It appears new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is taking a page from Kyle Shanahan, who has made a habit of assembling deep backfield rooms in San Francisco.

After falling out of favor in New England, Michel registered 845 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Rams last season. From Weeks 13 to 17, he posted 497 rushing yards during a five-game winning streak that secured the NFC West for the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Michel is yet another new skill-position player on a revamped Miami offense. These additions establish 2022 as a make-or-break season for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Mostert and Edmonds have both struggled to stay on the field, so Michel provides the Dolphins with a sturdy contingency plan.

While he may serve mostly as a short-yardage and goal-line option at full strength, the 27-year-old has proven capable of producing when his number is called.