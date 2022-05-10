Speculation Growing About Tom Brady's Fox Sports Debut

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

At some point in the coming years, Tom Brady will make his debut for Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst. Could that come as soon as Super Bowl LVII in 2023?

Fox will broadcast Super Bowl LVII and the NFC Championship Game. Brady obviously aspires to be playing in both this upcoming season. But what if the Bucs fall short?

Some are wondering if Fox would then try and get Brady in the broadcast booth for either the NFC Championship or even potentially Super Bowl LVII.

There'd probably be a few hoops to jump through for Fox to get Brady in the booth for Super Bowl LVII in such a scenario.

Interestingly enough, a Fox Sports spokesman declined to comment when asked about the hypothetical situation by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

"Tom Brady will be a broadcaster when he retires. But what if his team is out of the playoffs this year and he knows he's done... will he jump in the booth for FOX for LVII? A FOX spokesman declined comment," said Rapoport.

This will all, of course, depend on whether or not the Buccaneers get to the Super Bowl.

Until then we'll be left wondering about Brady's debut for Fox Sports.