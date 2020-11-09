Look: Nets Player Has Publicly Addressed The Trade Rumors

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been the subject of trade rumors this week and it appears he’s now responded to them on Twitter. It doesn’t look like he’s thrilled with the situation.

The Nets, who acquired both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant ahead of last season, will head into the 2020-2021 campaign with both players available for the first time. That could mean less playing time for Dinwiddie, who had a breakout season this past year before contracting COVID-19.

It makes sense that the Nets would be fielding offers for Dinwiddie, who overproduced this past year. If Irving is back and healthy, the team will have a starting point guard who can score. Durant’s return will also change the dynamic.

Dinwiddie responded to a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, suggesting his time in Brooklyn hasn’t exactly been fun.

I had the most fun years of my career playing for the Nets. Outside of course when my dad used to coach me before middle school 🤣 https://t.co/cIpR6YOPuk — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) November 9, 2020

Dinwiddie, ahead of the 2019-2020 season, signed a three-year deal with the Nets that sees him with the team through the 2021-2022 season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after that.

The Nets, with Irving and Durant at full-strength, are expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA this coming season. It’ll be interesting to see if they can figure out how to play together quickly. It’ll also be interesting to see if Dinwiddie stays in the mix.

The NBA’s season is expected to tip off just before Christmas.