Spencer Rattler Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Spencer Rattler is returning for another season with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The former Oklahoma quarterback announced his decision for the 2023 season with a Twitter video on Tuesday.
The video began with the iconic "I'm not leaving" scene from The Wolf of Wall Street. The highlight tape also featured the lyrics "hold up wait a minute, ya'll thought I was finished?" from Meek Mill's song Dreams and Nightmares — and the song Back to Back by Drake.
Take a look at the video here:
Rattler caught fire late in his first season with the Gamecocks. In his final two games of the regular season, he took down the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 8 Clemson Tigers with 798 passing yards and nine total touchdowns.
Rattler was the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 class when he joined Oklahoma as a freshman. While his career in Norman never panned out, it seems he's found a solid home in Columbia.