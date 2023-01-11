Spencer Rattler Announces Decision On 2023 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Spencer Rattler #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks throws a pass away in the end zone and is called for intentional grounding during the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gamecocks 44-30. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Spencer Rattler is returning for another season with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The former Oklahoma quarterback announced his decision for the 2023 season with a Twitter video on Tuesday.

The video began with the iconic "I'm not leaving" scene from The Wolf of Wall Street. The highlight tape also featured the lyrics "hold up wait a minute, ya'll thought I was finished?" from Meek Mill's song Dreams and Nightmares — and the song Back to Back by Drake.

Take a look at the video here:

Rattler caught fire late in his first season with the Gamecocks. In his final two games of the regular season, he took down the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 8 Clemson Tigers with 798 passing yards and nine total touchdowns.

Rattler was the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 class when he joined Oklahoma as a freshman. While his career in Norman never panned out, it seems he's found a solid home in Columbia.