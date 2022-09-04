Spencer Rattler Has Brutally Honest Admission On South Carolina's Environment

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 55-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

A change of scenery was needed for former Sooners QB Spencer Rattler.

Suiting up in his first game since his commitment to South Carolina, Rattler led the Gamecocks to a 35-14 win over Georgia State, completing 23-of-37 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions.

After the victory, Rattler spoke on the scene down in Columbia:

“I’ve never been in a stadium like that, the light show, the Gamecock walk, the fans,” Rattler said via Ben Portnoy. “Winning in that environment, a win’s a win. …We’re never going to be sad to win."

It wasn't the cleanest debut for the ex-Heisman hopeful, but the South Carolina QB already appears to be in a better headspace than he was at Oklahoma.

He'll get the chance to build on his Week 1 performance with an in-conference matchup vs. No. 19 Arkansas on Saturday.