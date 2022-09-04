Spencer Rattler Has Brutally Honest Admission On South Carolina's Environment
A change of scenery was needed for former Sooners QB Spencer Rattler.
Suiting up in his first game since his commitment to South Carolina, Rattler led the Gamecocks to a 35-14 win over Georgia State, completing 23-of-37 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions.
After the victory, Rattler spoke on the scene down in Columbia:
“I’ve never been in a stadium like that, the light show, the Gamecock walk, the fans,” Rattler said via Ben Portnoy. “Winning in that environment, a win’s a win. …We’re never going to be sad to win."
It wasn't the cleanest debut for the ex-Heisman hopeful, but the South Carolina QB already appears to be in a better headspace than he was at Oklahoma.
He'll get the chance to build on his Week 1 performance with an in-conference matchup vs. No. 19 Arkansas on Saturday.