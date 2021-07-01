Look: Spencer Rattler’s New Personal Logo Is Going Viral

Few college athletes, if any, are set to benefit more from the Name, Image and Likeness rules than Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler.

The Action Network had Rattler as the No. 1 student athlete set to benefit from the new legislation that has been approved by the NCAA.

1. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma Football Redshirt sophomore quarterback who led Sooners to a 9-2 record last year is the Heisman favorite. His Instagram numbers are boosted from being featured on Netflix’s QB1 when he was in high school. Instagram: 377K followers, Twitter: 62.7K followers.

Rattler is ready to capitalize.

Wednesday night, Rattler released a statement in reaction to the Name, Image and Likeness rules, admitting that he’s ready to capitalize. Rattler added that he will be donating a portion of his proceeds to those in need.

Rattler included his new personal logo in reaction to the rules. It’s pretty awesome.

Rattler could be the biggest star in college football this fall. Oklahoma is expected to contend for the College Football Playoff and Rattler should be a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Oklahoma is set to open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Tulane.