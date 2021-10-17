It was just a few hours ago that we still weren’t sure who Oklahoma was going to start at quarterback against TCU. We now know who the team will likely be starting for the next few years.

Freshman Caleb Williams, who came in last week and saved the Sooners against their rival Texas, has put on an absolute show against the Horned Frogs. Williams, near the end of three quarters, is 18-of-21 for 295 yards with four touchdowns. Two of his incompletions were very catchable balls as well.

Williams has undoubtedly taken the starting job from Spencer Rattler. Now, the question becomes what Rattler will do in response.

Should Williams complete the season healthy, there’s little doubt that Rattler will examine his options. Albert Breer of MMQB doesn’t think Rattler will stick around Norman, and he doesn’t think Rattler is good enough to play in the NFL next year either.

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams is really, really good, and Spencer Rattler's going ton be playing somewhere else in 2022. And that somewhere probably won't be the NFL. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 17, 2021

Rattler entered the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite, so this is likely hard for him to swallow. But there’s no doubt that Oklahoma has been a different team with Williams under center. The Sooners look like a national title contender right now.

Rattler will definitely have options, but he’s going to have to prove himself elsewhere, should he decide to leave. It’ll be an interesting storyline to follow.

As for tonight’s game, Oklahoma currently leads TCU 45-24 with just a few minutes left in the third quarter.