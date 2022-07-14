Spencer Webb's Girlfriend Reacts To Oregon Tight End's Death

PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 2: Spencer Webb #18 of the Oregon Ducks and teammates enter the stadium before the second half of an NCAA Pac-12 college football game against the Stanford Cardinal on October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

Earlier Thursday morning, the Oregon Ducks woke up to the tragic news that tight end Spencer Webb passed away.

Webb, a tight end on the Oregon football team, died in a tragic cliff diving accident. The 22-year-old's death has now been confirmed by the Lane County Sheriff's office.

"Lane County Sheriff's Office has now confirmed Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb suffered fatal injuries from a fall while near Triangle Lake on Wednesday," Oregon reporter James Crepea said.

Webb's girlfriend, Kelly Kay, mourned the loss of her boyfriend.

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," she said in a statement on Instagram. "I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."

"We had so many big plans," the statement continued. "I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong. You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥 from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I’ll find you again."

Our thoughts are with Kelly and the entire Webb family.