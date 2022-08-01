Sportico Names Most Valuable Franchise In All Of Sports

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Team values across all sports continue to soar, but one franchise continues to remain at the top.

In a recent survey from Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world; two billion more than the closest NFL team (the LA Rams) and $630 million ahead of the New York Yankees.

Per Sportico, the average NFL franchise is worth a record $4.14 billion, an increase of 18 percent over last year.

Evidenced by the recent purchase of the Denver Broncos which went to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his group for $4.65 billion.

Collectively, NFL teams are worth $132 billion according to the outlet (when accounting for team-related businesses and real estate held by owners.

The Patriots, Giants and 49ers round out the top five valuations in the league.