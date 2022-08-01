Sportico Names Most Valuable Franchise In All Of Sports
Team values across all sports continue to soar, but one franchise continues to remain at the top.
In a recent survey from Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world; two billion more than the closest NFL team (the LA Rams) and $630 million ahead of the New York Yankees.
Per Sportico, the average NFL franchise is worth a record $4.14 billion, an increase of 18 percent over last year.
Evidenced by the recent purchase of the Denver Broncos which went to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his group for $4.65 billion.
Collectively, NFL teams are worth $132 billion according to the outlet (when accounting for team-related businesses and real estate held by owners.
The Patriots, Giants and 49ers round out the top five valuations in the league.