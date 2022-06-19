Sports Doctor Reacts To President Biden's Embarrassing Fall

US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. - Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle Saturday morning, but was unhurt. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday morning.

While the fall was embarrassing, President Biden emerged from it without injury.

According to one sports doctor, he's lucky for that to be the case.

Pro Sports Doc wrote on Saturday that Biden was lucky to not break a hip bone during his fall.

"Biden does seem to have reasonably strong bones since he avoided a break. Hip fractures are more common in elderly women due to osteoporosis. He does seem to have age appropriate reaction time, but at age 79, no one is as facile as they once were," he wrote.

Hip fractures can be very serious injuries, especially for people in their 70s.

Thankfully, while Biden is probably embarrassed by his bike fall, he can be thankful to not have sustained a serious injury in the process.