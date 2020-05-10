As sports fans across the country wish for games to come back, the Washington Post published the following column today:
“The pandemic has reminded us: We don’t need more sports in our lives — we need less.”
The column, written by Norman Chad, probably has a decent amount of satire behind its words, but sports fans are crushing it either way.
“Believe it or not — and saying this might get me fired by the end of this sentence — we don’t need more sports in our lives, we need less,” Chad writes.
ESPN host John Buccigross had a two-word reaction to the column: “Shut up,” he wrote.
Buccigross is far from the only sports fan reacting to the column on Twitter:
Wrong. We need sports, just sports. I don’t want to hear about your politics your cause or what you believe…I just want you to play – if you can’t do that, there are others that can step up.
Satire or not, the column has sparked some serious reactions from sports fans across the country, so it probably did its job.