As sports fans across the country wish for games to come back, the Washington Post published the following column today:

“The pandemic has reminded us: We don’t need more sports in our lives — we need less.”

The column, written by Norman Chad, probably has a decent amount of satire behind its words, but sports fans are crushing it either way.

“Believe it or not — and saying this might get me fired by the end of this sentence — we don’t need more sports in our lives, we need less,” Chad writes.

The pandemic has reminded us: We don’t need more sports in our lives — we need less https://t.co/nyXXQJL3OO — Post Sports (@PostSports) May 10, 2020

ESPN host John Buccigross had a two-word reaction to the column: “Shut up,” he wrote.

Buccigross is far from the only sports fan reacting to the column on Twitter:

Wrong. We need sports, just sports. I don’t want to hear about your politics your cause or what you believe…I just want you to play – if you can’t do that, there are others that can step up. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) May 10, 2020

Satire or not, the column has sparked some serious reactions from sports fans across the country, so it probably did its job.