Sports Fans Are Stunned By Today's Madden Ratings Announcements

John Madden during Super Bowl XXXVII - EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

On Wednesday, EA Sports released it full list of player rankings for the 2023 edition of its storied "Madden" video game franchise.

While these rankings really have no real effect on anything tangible, fans (and even some players) take them very seriously.

There's a certain level of subjectivity utilized when ranking these players. And with subjectivity comes dissenting opinions.

NFL fans took to Twitter to criticize some of today's ratings.

"I try to resist @EAMaddenNFL rankings gripes but I have no idea how Jonathan Taylor is the 4th highest-rated RB and Darius Leonard is the 5th highest-rated LB," NFL insider Field Yates wrote.

"What has Mccaffrey done recently to deserve a rating like that?" one fan asked of Christian McCaffrey's No. 3 running back rating.

"Whoever makes these Madden ratings clearly don’t watch the football," another fan said.

"EA literally rates players based off of name and it’s so obvious," another added.

"The hate is unreal lmao," another fan said of T.J. Watt's ranking.

What do you think of today's controversial ratings?