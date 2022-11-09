Sports Fans Not Happy With The Olivia Dunne Story

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

Olivia Dunne, one of the most-popular collegiate athletes in the country, was the subject of a recent New York Times story on Name, Image and Likeness.

The LSU Tigers gymnast is one of several notable women's athletes to build a huge brand on social media, leading to major Name, Image and Likeness deals. Dunne is reportedly estimated to be worth more than $2 million per year.

The title of the New York Times story has some sports fans upset, though.

"New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells," the story reads.

The New York Times story has been trending on social media.

"Female college athletes are making millions thanks to their large social media followings. But some who have fought for equity in women’s sports worry that their brand building is regressive," it reads.

The New York Times story raises some interesting points, though many sports fans feel that Dunne could have been misled.

"This NYT writer is mad that Olivia Dunne is white, looks great in her selfies, & that she will make 20x more money than he will ever make. ALSO fails to mention—that maybe, just maybe—her being a talented female athlete helps. Yet, I’m sure this guy calls himself a feminist," one fan wrote.

"Manufacturing a moral panic because Olivia Dunne likes to wear bikinis is so boring. You're telling me college aged women are enjoying the opportunity to explore their relationship to sexuality and their idea of feeling womanly and get paid for it? Shocking," one fan added.

"NYT told Livvy Dunne they were doing an article on her and NIL then proceeded to make it some bizarre hit piece about how she is moving women's sports backward because her "sexiness sells,'" one fan added.

Dunne, who has millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok, is a standout gymnast at LSU. She's certainly known for more than just her photos on social media.

Still, the Name, Image and Likeness era is certainly going to spark some interesting debates moving forward.

Regardless, college athletes should be getting all the money they can.