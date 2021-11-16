Sports World Reacts To Frank Gore, Deron Williams Video

Last week, it was officially announced that former NFL running back Frank Gore will fight former NBA point guard Deron Williams on the Jake Paul/Tommy Fury undercard on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

On Tuesday, Showtime held a press conference for the Gore vs. Williams bout in New York City.

The video of Gore and Williams squaring off in front of the press immediately went viral on social media. It was a weird sight to see considering how successful these two athletes were in their respective fields.

Both fighters are contractually limited to weighing 215 pounds or below for their fight in December.

Here’s the video of Gore and Williams from Tuesday’s press conference:

It’s really happening 🥊 Deron Williams and Frank Gore square off before their fight on December 18 🍿 (via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/0mBZFTHqEV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 16, 2021

The reactions to this video were mixed to say the least. Some people can’t believe this fight is actually happening, while others are actually excited to watch Gore and Williams go toe-to-toe.

“These dudes really bout to throw hands,” former NFL defensive back Will Blackmon tweeted. “Like in a real event. Lol.”

“I am way more hyped then I probably should be for this,” one fan said.

“This fight gonna be funny I can just tell,” another fan said.

Of course, some fans are already making their predictions for the fight.

“Frank already looking like he’s there mentally,” a fan tweeted. “Deron don’t stand a chance.”

“D Will gonna throw hands,” another fan tweeted. “The MMA-gym-owning former Net will take on Frank Gore.”

It seems like there are plenty of fans in Gore’s corner, but that won’t mean much once the bell rings.

This fight will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view.