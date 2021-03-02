Sports World Reacts To Kentucky’s New High School Sports Bill

Over the past year, the NCAA made minor changes to its eligibility rules to accommodate student-athletes who were affected by COVID-19. The general public agreed with that decision since it benefited the students. However, the public does not agree with the latest decision regarding Kentucky high school sports.

It was announced today that Kentucky passed a new bill allowing high schools seniors to stay for another year of school and play sports.

This news immediately led to outrage on social media. Most of the people questioning this bill are simply confused as to why this should happen.

“Why? Why would anyone want to be in high school for 5 years? Please explain this to me. I’m sure I’m missing something,” one person tweeted.

Others had blunt assessments of this bill, as Chris Brockman of The Rich Eisen Show tweeted “This is a really bad idea on many levels.”

Kentucky Senate passes Bill 36-0 allowing High School Seniors to stay for another year of school and play sports — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 2, 2021

Believe it or not, there are some people who understand why this bill was passed.

Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal admit this bill could be problematic, but he also sees it being beneficial to seniors.

“I think this should be considered for any senior, period,” Couch wrote on Twitter. “If a kid doesn’t feel ready to move on after this year – and wants to participate in athletics, or a school musical or club they love, let them.”

Everyone I’ve pitched this to in the Midwest says it’s problematic. But I think this should be considered for any senior, period. If a kid doesn’t feel ready to move on after this year – and wants to participate in athletics, or a school musical or club they love, let them. https://t.co/hhHFc3LUUK — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) March 2, 2021

This controversial decision by the state of Kentucky could change the landscape of high school sports.

[Matt Jones]