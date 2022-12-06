Sports Illustrated Announces 2022 Sportsperson Of The Year

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Steph Curry has added yet another accomplishment to his résumé. On Tuesday, he was officially named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.

On the hardwood, Curry had an exceptional year. He averaged 27.4 points per game in the postseason and led the Warriors to yet another championship.

Off the court, Curry officially graduated from Davidson. During this past spring, he'd wake up early to complete online courses.

Considering he's been a great example for his fans, on and off the court, it makes sense that Curry was named SI's Sportsperson of the Year.

From Sports Illustrated:

This is what Steph Curry did this year: He moved forward in his game’s pantheon, went backward to get his degree and somehow stayed the same. He loved being on stage but also enjoyed walking off it. He gave people a good experience. Four championships, one Finals MVP, the all-time record for three-pointers, a burgeoning business empire, SI’s Sportsperson of the Year, and we know what Steph Curry is gonna say now: How are you?

It's been a magical year for Curry, there's no doubt about it.

Congrats to Curry on earning this well-deserved award.