Sports Illustrated Names Its No. 1 NFL Draft Prospect

Sports Illustrated has dropped its 2022 NFL Draft big board and all eyes are on who’s at the top.

It should come as no surprise as the top overall prospect is Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

The 6’6 edge rusher was dominant for the Wolverines this season and finished with 62 total tackles (36 solo), plus 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

SI’s Kevin Hanson described Hutchinson perfectly in how he’s one of the safest picks in the draft.

“Hutchinson stockpiled postseason hardware (Big Ten Defensive Player of Year, consensus All-American, Hendricks Award, etc.) in 2021, after setting Michigan’s single-season sack record (14) and coming up huge (three sacks, 15 pressures) in the team’s win over Ohio State,” Hanson wrote. “He was listed second on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List in 2021, and Feldman noted that Hutchinson’s three-cone time (6.54) would have led all ’20 combine participants (regardless of position).”

“The son of a former Michigan captain, Hutchinson’s intangibles, football character, and a relentless motor, combined with his physical traits, polish, and production, make him one of the safest picks in the draft.”

If the Jaguars don’t take Hutchinson, there’s no doubt the Lions will as they need impact players at every position.

Jacksonville also needs a lot more impact players as well, so the likelihood of him falling is slim to none.

Hutchinson will be a franchise player for quite some time.