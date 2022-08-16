Sports Illustrated Releases College Football Preseason Top 25
Sports Illustrated has officially unveiled its college football preseason top 25, just one day after the Associated Press one came out.
It should come as no surprise to see Alabama in that top spot, followed by Ohio State and Georgia to round out the top three.
After that, SI has Michigan at No. 4, followed by Utah at No. 5. In comparison, the AP top 25 has Clemson at No. 4 and Notre Dame at No. 5.
Here's a look at the top 10 of SI's preseason top 25:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- USC
- Oklahoma
You can find the full SI top 25 here.