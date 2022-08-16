Sports Illustrated Releases College Football Preseason Top 25

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated has officially unveiled its college football preseason top 25, just one day after the Associated Press one came out.

It should come as no surprise to see Alabama in that top spot, followed by Ohio State and Georgia to round out the top three.

After that, SI has Michigan at No. 4, followed by Utah at No. 5. In comparison, the AP top 25 has Clemson at No. 4 and Notre Dame at No. 5.

Here's a look at the top 10 of SI's preseason top 25:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Michigan Utah Notre Dame Clemson Texas A&M USC Oklahoma

You can find the full SI top 25 here.