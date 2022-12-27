Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Veteran Reveals Favorite Cover Ever

MIAMI, FL - MAY 11: Tyra Banks and Camille Kostek attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates 2019 Issue Launch at Myn-Tu on May 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) John Parra/Getty Images

Earlier this year, veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek was asked to name her favorite cover.

Initially she was taken by legendary model Tyra Banks' cover.

“Oh wow. There’s so many,” she said during Miami Swim Week 2022. “Uhhh … I would probably say … I mean I really liked Tyra Banks’ because I had that moment of getting to go to press tour together and seeing her back in the issue was unbelievable.”

However, she eventually revealed her true champion. She think the 2013 cover featuring Kate Upton is the GOAT.

Here's what she said, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

“This specific shot was on the boat. It was the last shot of the round and they gave me a coat, which, at the time, I thought was a miracle,” Upton explained. “At one point, I was sitting on the railing and then came down. The wind [was] blowing and they let me put my hood up and [who knew] that would’ve been the cover?”

It's difficult to pick between Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legends, but Kostek knows her favorite.

Which is your favorite?