WNBA Stars Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: Fans React
We're just 10 days away from the highly-anticipated release of this year's edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
The 2022 edition will hit newsstands on May 19, but you don't have to wait until then to get a sneak peek.
On Monday, SI Swimsuit unveiled multiple WNBA stars will be featured in this year's issue, including Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te'a Cooper and Didi Richards.
"The W is in the house! The women of WNBA traded in their uniforms for swimsuits & made all our swishes come true. Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te'a Cooper & Didi Richards will be featured in our 2022 issue-hitting newsstands on May 19th," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced.
This is a powerful moment for SI Swim and the WNBA.
Fans are loving it.
"Let's just take a moment to bask in the amount of power, beauty, kickass-ness, strength and inspiration in this one image. K? K," a fan said.
A collaboration between WNBA players and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is the perfect fit through Bird's eyes.
“This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league,” she said, via Swimsuit.SI.com. “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more. . . . The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”
This year's issue hits newsstands on May 19.