WNBA Stars Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Sue Bird (L) of the Seattle Storm and soccer player Megan Rapinoe attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We're just 10 days away from the highly-anticipated release of this year's edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The 2022 edition will hit newsstands on May 19, but you don't have to wait until then to get a sneak peek.

On Monday, SI Swimsuit unveiled multiple WNBA stars will be featured in this year's issue, including Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te'a Cooper and Didi Richards.

"The W is in the house! The women of WNBA traded in their uniforms for swimsuits & made all our swishes come true. Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te'a Cooper & Didi Richards will be featured in our 2022 issue-hitting newsstands on May 19th," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced.

This is a powerful moment for SI Swim and the WNBA.

Fans are loving it.

"Let's just take a moment to bask in the amount of power, beauty, kickass-ness, strength and inspiration in this one image. K? K," a fan said.

A collaboration between WNBA players and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is the perfect fit through Bird's eyes.

“This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league,” she said, via Swimsuit.SI.com. “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more. . . . The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

This year's issue hits newsstands on May 19.