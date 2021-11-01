Sports Illustrated’s Top 5 College Football Recruiting Classes

It’s getting to be closing time in the college football recruiting world.

We’re a little more than a month away from the start of the Early Signing Period, which opens up on Dec. 15. College football programs across the country are hoping to wrap up their 2022 recruiting classes in style.

Sports Illustrated All-American has updated its college football recruiting rankings for the 2022 cycle. There are some familiar names at the top of the list.

Alabama and Nick Saban come in at No. 1. The Crimson Tide have 18 verbal commitments, including nine from the SI99.

As per usual this time of year, Nick Saban and Alabama are preparing for a strong close on the trail and the program has the best collection of talent headed to town, slightly over surging Georgia. In October, UA added No. 1 tight end Jaleel Skinner to give the program a trio of prospects ranked atop their position (OT Elijah Pritchett, Edge Jeremiah Alexander), in addition to securing in-state SI99 secondary prospect Trequon Fegans and former LSU pledge Aaron Anderson, a top 10 slot in the country. Half the class sits within SI99 range with nine overall, the most in the country.

Alabama has some close competition for the No. 1 slot, though. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs come in at No. 2 on the list.

Here’s the complete top five:

Alabama Georgia Penn State Notre Dame Ohio State

The recruiting rankings could be shuffled a bit when Arch Manning announces his commitment. The five-star quarterback has visited several major programs this fall, including Alabama and Georgia. Two schools have been listed as the frontrunners, though it’s unclear where he might really be leaning.

You can view Sports Illustrated’s full team recruiting rankings here.