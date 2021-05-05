Sports Media World Reacts To The Chris Webber News

Chris Webber has been a mainstay in Turner Sports’ coverage of the NBA and the NCAA Tournament over the years, though the former basketball star might be on his way out of the company.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Webber might be out at Turner Sports at the end of the year.

“Webber has been on TNT’s No. 1 team for a few seasons, but has yet to fully connect with the audience. The feeling that Webber may not return has been building for a while.

In March, Webber did not help himself — if he wishes to continue to call games — by informing Turner officials very late that he would not do the NCAA Tournament that took place in a “bubble” format in Indianapolis,” Marchand reports.

NEWS: No. 1 game analyst Chris Webber may be out at TNT at end of year, The Post has learned.https://t.co/Rmz7R4G7qk — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 5, 2021

Webber, 48, has been somewhat polarizing as an analyst. He often comes across as genuine and heartfelt, though his in-game analyst skills have been criticized by many.

Some fans feel Webber would be better utilized in a studio role.

“Chris got to realize that he’s a NBA studio guy or a college basketball color commentator,” one fan tweeted.

Others feel he could find an interesting landing spot at ESPN (though this suggestion is probably unlikely to come true).

“If ESPN can convince Chris Webber to reunite with Jalen Rose on their studio show, it would instantly be must watch TV. The tension especially on CWebb’s side may be too intense tho. I’ve always felt CWebb was much better and funnier in the studio,” one fan wrote.

If ESPN can convince Chris Webber to reunite with Jalen Rose on their studio show, it would instantly be must watch TV. The tension especially on CWebb’s side may be too intense tho. I’ve always felt CWebb was much better and funnier in the studio. https://t.co/UqtjzMr2NU — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) May 5, 2021

Webber, a five-time NBA All-Star, will likely have some interesting suitors if he is on his way out of Turner Sports. The move is not official yet, though.