The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To Jim Nantz’s Sunday Performance

Jim Nantz at the 2016 Final Four.HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Broadcaster Jim Nantz looks on prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson made history on Sunday afternoon, becoming the oldest golfer to win a major championship.

The left-handed golfer, who’s now won six major titles, took home the title at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon. He finished the tournament at -6, two strokes ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. It was Mickelson’s first major championship win since 2013.

While Mickelson is showing off his game at an older age, CBS’ lead golf announcer, Jim Nantz, is still performing at a high level, too.

Nantz, 62, is getting some praise for his final call at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.

“Phil defeats Father Time!” Nantz bellowed following Mickelson’s final putt on the 18th green at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Sports fans very much enjoyed Nantz’s final call.

The golf world now has about a month until its next major tournament.

The 2021 U.S. Open is scheduled to take place at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California in June. The first round of the U.S. Open is set to begin on Thursday, June 17.

Hopefully it’s as fulfilling as the PGA Championship was.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.