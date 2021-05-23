Sports Media World Reacts To Jim Nantz’s Sunday Performance

Phil Mickelson made history on Sunday afternoon, becoming the oldest golfer to win a major championship.

The left-handed golfer, who’s now won six major titles, took home the title at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon. He finished the tournament at -6, two strokes ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. It was Mickelson’s first major championship win since 2013.

While Mickelson is showing off his game at an older age, CBS’ lead golf announcer, Jim Nantz, is still performing at a high level, too.

Nantz, 62, is getting some praise for his final call at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.

“Phil defeats Father Time!” Nantz bellowed following Mickelson’s final putt on the 18th green at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

Sports fans very much enjoyed Nantz’s final call.

Do you think Nantz just pulls these one liners out of nowhere or do you think he came up with this two days ago and was just sitting on it? https://t.co/FsVhQUisNe — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) May 23, 2021

“Phil defeats Father Time.” I knew Nantz wouldn’t disappoint. #PGAChampionship — Adam (@ABierOU) May 23, 2021

"Phil defeats Father Time." #PGAChampionship Hat tip, Jim Nantz. — Jeff Gill (@Knapsack) May 23, 2021

Jim Nantz with an all time call — Andrew Hayes (@A_Hayes22) May 23, 2021

As usual, Jim Nantz with a stunning call. One brilliant line, and then let’s the pictures and the crowd do the talking. The best in the business. #PGAChamp https://t.co/MpGP8b5lkq — Jarleth Eaton (@jarleth_eaton) May 23, 2021

"Phil defeats Father Time." Jim Nantz is simply the best 🎙️ — Jon Gross (@JonGrossPxP) May 23, 2021

Jim Nantz just never misses. So awesome. https://t.co/7kJO7z9hQp — John Reecer (@JReecerBGDN) May 23, 2021

You knew Nantz would crush it. Crush it, he did. https://t.co/DAi5HCbUn2 — Chris (@ChrisBCary) May 23, 2021

Jim Nantz delivers the perfect line. pic.twitter.com/geZalmiRTZ — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) May 23, 2021

The golf world now has about a month until its next major tournament.

The 2021 U.S. Open is scheduled to take place at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California in June. The first round of the U.S. Open is set to begin on Thursday, June 17.

Hopefully it’s as fulfilling as the PGA Championship was.