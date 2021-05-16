The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To Legendary Broadcaster’s Retirement

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon at tip off of the NBA Finals.Hakeem Olajuwon of the Houston Rockets of the Western Conference contests the ball at the tip off against Shaquille O'Neal of the Orlando Magic of the Eastern Conference during game 4 of the National Basketball Association Finals game on 14 June 1995 at The Summit, Houston, Texas, United States. Visions of Sport. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

One of the best broadcasters in NBA history has opted to retire following the season.

Marv Albert, a legendary broadcaster who turns 80 years old next month, will be retiring following the NBA’s 2020-21 season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news.

“Sources said TNT, where Albert has been the lead play-by-player for more than two decades, recently began contacting NBA personnel to pay tribute to Albert during the playoffs,” Marchand reported.

Albert, who has one of the most iconic voices in sports broadcasting, has been the lead play-by-play man for the NBA for decades. His contract with Turner Sports reportedly expires following the 2020-21 season, though the timing of his decision makes sense.

He’s not the only notable voice leaving Turner Sports, either. Earlier this week, Marchand reported that former NBA star turned analyst Chris Webber will also be leaving. However, Webber is not retiring, he’s simply pursuing other options.

Albert will be missed dearly, though. The NBA world has taken to social media to pay tribute to his performance over the years.

Best of luck to Albert in his retirement.

The NBA’s regular season, meanwhile, is set to finish up on Sunday. The play-in tournament is set to begin on Tuesday.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.