Sports Media World Reacts To Legendary Broadcaster’s Retirement

Marv Albert, a legendary broadcaster who turns 80 years old next month, will be retiring following the NBA’s 2020-21 season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news.

“Sources said TNT, where Albert has been the lead play-by-player for more than two decades, recently began contacting NBA personnel to pay tribute to Albert during the playoffs,” Marchand reported.

NEWS: Marv Albert will retire at the end of the playoffs, The Post has learned.https://t.co/xcm9WoUBHl — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 15, 2021

Albert, who has one of the most iconic voices in sports broadcasting, has been the lead play-by-play man for the NBA for decades. His contract with Turner Sports reportedly expires following the 2020-21 season, though the timing of his decision makes sense.

He’s not the only notable voice leaving Turner Sports, either. Earlier this week, Marchand reported that former NBA star turned analyst Chris Webber will also be leaving. However, Webber is not retiring, he’s simply pursuing other options.

Albert will be missed dearly, though. The NBA world has taken to social media to pay tribute to his performance over the years.

Marv Albert is reportedly set to call it a career after nearly 60 years on the mic. 👏 😢 🎙 https://t.co/jageXLOoF3 pic.twitter.com/OyDoVUbrxX — theScore (@theScore) May 15, 2021

REPORT: Marv Albert will retire at the end of the playoffs, via @nypost. pic.twitter.com/6dq6r2SgcE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 15, 2021

Marv Albert’s last playoffs.

Knicks are in playoffs. It is destined. pic.twitter.com/r7CZT8IyLO — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 15, 2021

Marv Albert is reportedly set to retire after the season. Growing up my enduring images of basketball were MJ, Magic, Marv and the NBA on NBC theme. This opening for the 1991 Finals combines all four. pic.twitter.com/LkJbwuCv6N — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) May 15, 2021

Marv Albert is retiring after NBA playoffs, per The Post. Gone miss this guy, man. pic.twitter.com/3DnIpHqAZp — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) May 15, 2021

Best of luck to Albert in his retirement.

The NBA’s regular season, meanwhile, is set to finish up on Sunday. The play-in tournament is set to begin on Tuesday.