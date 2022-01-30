Sports Media World Reacts To The Bubba Wallace News

Bubba Wallace is coming to Netflix.

Earlier this week, the giant streaming platform announced that a show featuring the NASCAR driver will be released next month.

The docuseries, “RACE: Bubba Wallace,” will be released on February 22. The show will be six parts, with each episode being roughly 45 minutes.

NASCAR fans are excited.

.@Netflix says it will release the new Bubba Wallace docuseries, "RACE: Bubba Wallace," on February 22nd, and it will be six 45-minute episodes. pic.twitter.com/3imNxMiIRQ — Adam Stern (@A_S12) January 27, 2022

“To all of the people with something negative to say, just shut up and don’t watch… Your 10 bucks a month won’t make or break Netflix. It’s happening so just move on,” one fan said bluntly.

“The trailer was awesome. I can’t wait for this!” another fan added.

“I’m excited for this one. Hopefully it’s amazing and leads to a series similar to F1: Drive to Survive. DTS was the reason I got into F1, while it does over dramatize the series when it doesn’t necessarily need to, it caused an explosion in popularity,” another fan added.

Netflix released the trailer earlier this week.

Will you be tuning in?